Tullow St Patrick's Day Parade going ahead this year and it's got a brilliant theme

The committee who are organising the Tullow Parade 2020 met in Foran's recently and are "delighted to announce that the Parade will be going ahead this year" on March 17 at 2pm beginning at the top of the town (Oakley Wood).

The theme for this year is "The Roaring 20s".

Organisers said: "We look forward to seeing the shop windows embrace the theme and hope to have some prizes along the way.

"It will be a great day out for all and look forward to working on this project over the next eight weeks.

"If anyone is interested in helping out or becoming part of the committee, there will be a meeting again in Foran's on Tuesday January 28 at 8pm.

"All help welcomed no matter how big or small."