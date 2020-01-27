UPDATE: Disqualified driver caught doing 154km/h in Carlow tried to evade the Gardaí
The motorist also tested positive for cannabis and opiates drugs
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Roads Policing Unit performed a speed check on the M9 motorway on Sunday evening and stopped a driver doing 154km/h.
The driver was disqualified already for six years and tested positive for cannabis and opiates drugs following road side drugs test.
The driver attempted to avoid arrest but following numerous dangerous driving offences he was arrested and conveyed to Carlow Garda Station and charged to Carlow District Court.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on