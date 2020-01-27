Nurney man's beard raises a remarkable €1,050 for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team
Well done, Ted Halligan!
Well done to all involved!
A Nurney man's mighty beard has raised an incredible €1,050 for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.
Ted Halligan decided to grow the beard towards the end of last year after the idea was first suggested to him by a patron of The Nurney Inn pub.
Mr Halligan said it was an opportunity to help raise funds for a good cause and decided to donate any funds raised to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.
The facial hair was shaved off just before Christmas and a cheque presentation last Friday revealed that a total of €1,050 had been raised from Mr Halligan's unshaven adventure.
Well done to everyone who donated and to Mr Halligan for growing the beard!
