Nurney man's beard raises a remarkable €1,050 for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team

A Nurney man's mighty beard has raised an incredible €1,050 for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Ted Halligan decided to grow the beard towards the end of last year after the idea was first suggested to him by a patron of The Nurney Inn pub.

Mr Halligan said it was an opportunity to help raise funds for a good cause and decided to donate any funds raised to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The facial hair was shaved off just before Christmas and a cheque presentation last Friday revealed that a total of €1,050 had been raised from Mr Halligan's unshaven adventure.

Well done to everyone who donated and to Mr Halligan for growing the beard!