'This is how it should be done,' Carlow Town praised for weeding instead of spraying
Good idea
CREDIT: Carlow Beekeepers Association
"This is how it should be done," said Carlow Beekeepers Association as they praised the Carlow Municipal District for weeding instead of spraying.
In a post on Facebook, the group said: "The little bees can't tell what's been sprayed so foraging on a lovely little dandelion can be fatal for them."
Check out their post below:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on