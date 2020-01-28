'This is how it should be done,' Carlow Town praised for weeding instead of spraying

"This is how it should be done," said Carlow Beekeepers Association as they praised the Carlow Municipal District for weeding instead of spraying.

In a post on Facebook, the group said: "The little bees can't tell what's been sprayed so foraging on a lovely little dandelion can be fatal for them."

