'Stunning' five-bedroom house in Bagenalstown on sale for just over €400,000

A "stunning" five-bedroom house in Bagenalstown is on sale for €420,000.

The property is on an elevated site located on the outskirts of the town.

It boasts a "sweeping drive way, 1.8 acre plot, car port, three stables, tack room, trellised patio and landscaped gardens".

The home is 2,200sq.ft of accommodation and is brought to the market in "walk in condition".

