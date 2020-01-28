Resurfacing works on Dublin Street in Carlow Town to begin in second quarter of this year

Resurfacing works on Dublin Street in Carlow Town are to begin in the second quarter of this year, it has been revealed. 

Director of Services at the Council, Padraig O'Gorman, confirmed the news to members at a recent meeting of the local authority. 

He confirmed to members that he expected the works to commence between April and June of this year. 