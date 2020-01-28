SOLD OUT: Tickets all snapped up for four shows coming to Carlow Town later this year

VISUAL Centre in Carlow Town

Tickets have sold out for four shows coming to VISUAL in Carlow later this year.

They includes shows by Jason Byrne, Des Bishop, Derek Ryan and Neil Delamere.