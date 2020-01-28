SOLD OUT: Tickets all snapped up for four shows coming to Carlow Town later this year
Got tickets?
VISUAL Centre in Carlow Town
Tickets have sold out for four shows coming to VISUAL in Carlow later this year.
They includes shows by Jason Byrne, Des Bishop, Derek Ryan and Neil Delamere.
