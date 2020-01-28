Calls AGAIN for warning signs on Mount Leinster for when temperatures plummet

Calls have been made AGAIN for warning signs to be installed on Mount Leinster to alert people to the dangers of driving on the mountain during cold snaps.

Cllr Andy Gladney has reiterated his calls for some form of warning signs on the popular spot for when temperatures plummet.

He raised the matter at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council and also hit out over a "lorry load of stuff" being dumped up on the mountain in the last few weeks.