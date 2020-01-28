'Unacceptable,' Council's Further Information requests on 60% of planning applications

"This is completely unacceptable," said Cllr Will Paton after he received figures which showed the Council made Further Information requests on 60% of valid planning applications in Carlow last year.

Cllr Paton received data on planning applications in Carlow for the years 2016 to 2019. The figures showed that there were 377 valid planning applications in 2019 and 227 - or just over 60% of these were "subject to Further Information" requests.

This compares with 365 valid planning applications in 2018 and 143 Further Information requests - which equates to almost 40% of valid applications.

Cllr Paton remarked on the "astonishingly high level of Further Information requests in the county, an average of 40% in 2016, 2017 and 2018 with a whopping jump to 60% in 2019".

"This is completely unacceptable.

"I have emailed the Chief Executive advising that I will be raising this matter at the February meeting and asked her to provide a report outlining how these high level of Further Information requests can be reduced in 2020," he added.