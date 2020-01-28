WATCH: Heart-rending story of Carlow girl living with allergies to feature on TG4 series

The heart-rending story of a Carlow girl living with allergies is to feature in a TG4 series this week.

The Ailléirgí documentary follows the story of Lisa Nolan and her daughter Hallie, who is an 11-year-old pupil from Carlow.

Hallie has a serious medical routine everyday because of her list of allergies, including allergies to eggs, nuts, sesame seeds, cut grass, dust, pollen and all animals.

She also has asthma, eczema and hay fever. Hallie has to carry an adrenaline pen, as she has gone into anaphylactic shock.

Lisa explains how Hallie seems and appears completely normal, but in fact has a life-threatening allergy.

Now, more than ever numerous people go about their daily lives battling allergies, and this documentary explores personal stories and the medical interventions that are a feature of survival with allergies.

Hallie will feature as part of the Tabú series on TG4 airing on Wednesday, January 29 at 9.30pm.