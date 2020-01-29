BREAKING: Operation Storm kicks off in Carlow with a number of arrests made already

Operation Storm has kicked off in Carlow this Wednesday morning with a number of arrests already made by Gardaí.

There are 130 Garda personnel involved in the operation under the guidance of Chief Superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Division, Dominic Hayes, and Superintendent of the Carlow District, Aidan Brennan.

There are 26 student Gardaí on a training day from Templemore as well as uniformed Gardaí, detectives, the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisonal Drugs Unit and they are backed up by the Armed Support Unit, national support services, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

There are also officials from the Department of Agriculture and Revenue.

The operation will focus on crime in the Carlow District throughout the day with a number of arrest already made.

Updates will follow throughout the day.