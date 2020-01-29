Lions Club to hold table quiz fundraiser with a spot prize for funniest wrong answer

The Lions Club Carlow annual fundraiser table quiz is on this Thursday, January 30 in Seven Oaks Hotel, Ballroom.

It starts at 8.30pm and there will be trivia, music, puzzle, maps and picture rounds.

There will be a fundraiser raffle also for great spot prizes as well as a spot prize for funniest wrong answer!

Tables are €40 for a team of four and it always promises to be a great night.

The bar is available too for those not having a dry January.