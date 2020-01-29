Netwatch Group appoint Wendy Hamilton as CEO of the Carlow based company

Netwatch Group have announced the appointment of Wendy Hamilton as CEO of the Carlow headquartered company.

Wendy joined Netwatch, a company responsible for pioneering some of the greatest advances in security technology, as COO in 2012.

In this role she was responsible for Operations across the company’s core markets.

Following the formation of Netwatch Group in 2018, Wendy led a successful integration of the company’s award-winning technology across the new organisations in the US and the UK.

Most recently Wendy was VP of Global Operations for the Netwatch Group, based out of the company’s HQ in Carlow.

Prior to joining Netwatch Wendy worked in senior global roles spanning general management, operations and business development at large technology multinational companies.

Her experience included Vice President roles at Lionbridge and Bowne Global Solutions, delivering global strategies that build scale and focus on growth.

Along with her original degree in International Marketing (DCU), Wendy holds an MBA from Waterford IT which she completed while working at Netwatch.

As CEO of Netwatch Group, Wendy will lead the company as it consolidates growth across its key markets and continues to invest in building out the most technologically advanced remote monitoring solutions.

Wendy succeeds David Walsh as CEO, who continues to serve the company as Board Director.

Wendy said: "I am delighted to be appointed CEO of Netwatch Group, and to continue representing the excellent people who work here. Ireland is the bedrock of our innovation in remote monitoring visual technologies and it is wonderful to see the impact of that innovative spirit across the Group.

"Netwatch has ambitious global plans, but it is always local communities that make the difference in business – communities of employees, customers and business partners.

"I am particularly proud to lead our teams in Ireland, the US and the UK, who are key to the success within each market. Our operations in Northern Ireland and the UK are well positioned for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

"The US market is crucial in terms of revenues and holds the largest opportunities for us.

"There, our channel partner programme is growing fast as customers demand Netwatch to protect their sites and channel partners see how much money they can make by selling the service to their customers."

David Walsh, commenting on the appointment, said: "As the group continues its international expansion, I’m delighted and proud as a shareholder and Founder that Wendy is stepping into the CEO role.

"I know that all members of the board are looking forward to working with her."

Dr Martin Scott, UK & Ireland Partner, Riverside Company, said: "We are delighted at the appointment of Wendy as CEO of Netwatch Group.

"Wendy’s extensive operational knowledge, as well as her global experience working with leading multinational companies, will be of great benefit as Netwatch Group continues to expand."