Concern for road users over lack of a light at busy turn-off on Carlow/Kilkenny border

Concerns have been raised for road users over the lack of a light at a busy junction off the M9 on the Carlow/Kilkenny border.

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issue of lighting at the Paulstown off-ramp at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council.

He said there are "no lights at all" on the off-ramp and he asked the Council to contact Transport Infrastructure Ireland about installing a light as motorists are in the dark.

The Council said they would investigate the matter.