Three Carlow businesses come together to organise a day retreat to 'Refresh & Reset'

Three local businesses have come together to organise a day retreat aimed at helping people achieve their health goals in 2020.

The Refresh & Reset workshop was created to help attendees define what their healthy lifestyle looks like and how they can actually achieve it this year.

Oonagh Trehin, Little O Nutrition, and Liesl Keen, Liesl Keen Coaching, came together to develop the event after noticing that many clients have similar struggles maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Their combined experience led them to include an interesting range of topics in the workshop, including sessions on motivation, emotional eating, coping skills and meditation, as well as nutrition information and goal setting.

Organisational psychologist and coach, Liesl, said: "Health and lifestyle goals should align with your values.

"The workshop will help people evaluate their whole life in order to create balance, rather than focusing on only eating, for instance, in isolation.

"Many of us set goals and resolutions for the New Year, but often don’t stick to the change long-term. This is what Oonagh and Liesl are hoping to help their attendees overcome."

Oonagh, registered associate nutritionist, has seen many fad diets and intense health resolutions over the years, and she says there is another way.

She added: "A New Year doesn’t have to mean another crazy diet or exercise regime. It is great that people are interested in improving their health, but most of the New Year diets do not last.

"What Liesl and I are trying to do is to help people improve their health in a healthy, achievable and maintainable way, that won’t just last for 2020, but hopefully many more years in the future."

So, if you are ready to refresh and reset, and work on your health goals for 2020, this is an event for you!

The event takes place in The Breathing Studio at Mulvarra House, St Mullins on Saturday, February 8.

Booking can be made at www.mulvarra.com/refresh-february2020/.