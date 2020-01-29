Consultants working on plans for the former Bank of Ireland building in Carlow Town
This is exciting!
The building in Carlow Town
Consultants are working on plans for the former Bank of Ireland building on the Athy Road in Carlow Town.
The site was bought by Carlow County Council in 2018.
Cllr Fergal Browne asked for an update on plans for the building at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council.
Council officials confirmed that consultants are working on plans for the development of the site.
