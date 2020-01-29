Irish Water applies for planning to upgrade the Borris wastewater treatment plant

Irish Water has applied for planning permission to upgrade the Borris wastewater treatment plant.

The plans include the construction of a new inlet with an automatic screen and grit removal, construction of a combined storm water holding and balancing tank complete with cleaning system and access stairs.

The development address is at Ballycoppigan, Clashganny, Borris.

It also includes the construction of 420m2 new sludge drying reed beds complete with pumping station, construction of control kiosk and odour control and all ancillary site development works including hard and soft landscaping.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on March 19.