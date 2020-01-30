Lavish house in 'exclusive' location in Carlow on sale for almost half a million euro

A four-bedroom house in an "exclusive" location in Carlow is on sale for €475,000.

"Linford" is an executive four-bedroom three-reception residence in Maple Court, one of Carlow's most desirable and exclusive locations.

Situated on a south-facing site of around 0.49 acres, the property is privately gated and presents an attractive Tudor style exterior.

Maple Court is a development of only ten homes on the southern edge of Carlow. Surrounded by countryside and with views of the Killeshin Hills, all town amenities are within 2.5km.

