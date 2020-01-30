Anniversary mass for former Carlow priest after his death following 'freak' accident

Anniversary mass for former Carlow priest, Fr John Cummins, will be held this weekend after his death following a "freak" accident last year.

In a post on Facebook, Fr Paddy Byrne, who took over as Parish Priest in Abbeyleix where Fr Cummins was based, said: "This week is the first anniversary of Fr John Cummins. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

The anniversary mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1 at 6pm.

His death left deep shock in Abbeyleix where Fr Cummins was Parish Priest, as well as in Carlow where he served in the Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan Office.

Originally from Newbridge in Kildare, Fr Cummins passed away after an accident occurred on January 30 last year, after a car went out of control in the driveway of his house on the Ballinakill Road.

Fr Ger Ahern preceded Fr Cummins as Abbeyleix PP. He said he knew the deceased as a "good friend" and was devastated by grief at his death in what he described as a "freak" accident.

Prior to serving in Abbeyleix, Fr Cummins spent some time in Carlow Town where he was based at the Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan Office.