Calls for people to use toilets in shops in Carlow as row rages on over public facilities

"Couldn't we support business with people going in to use their toilets," Cllr Willie Quinn has said as the row over public toilets in Carlow raged on.

Cllr Quinn has hit out over the cost of the public toilet contracts and he highlighted that the Bagenalstown toilet is costing the Council €32,000 a year for a return of €400.

However, some local representatives disagree and believe the public toilets provide a vital service for the county.

At a recent meeting of Carlow County Council, Cllr Quinn suggested that instead of using the public toilets, people could be encouraged to go into shops around Carlow to use their facilities and buy some goods.

"Couldn't we support business with people going in to use toilets," he asked.