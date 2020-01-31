Revealed: Several villages around Carlow have gone POSTER FREE for the general election

Several villages around Carlow have gone POSTER FREE for the general election but some candidates have not respected the wishes of the local communities.

Rathvilly, along with Leighlinbridge, Clonegal and Hacketstown have all gone poster free as the country goes to the polls in 2020.

It's understood that candidates in Rathvilly have been contacted about the village's poster free status.

Most of the candidates have respected the community's decision but Carlow Live understands that some general election hopefuls have not adhered to the "no posters" initiative in the area.

Are the posters a problem in your town or village?

If so, email: news@carlowlive.ie