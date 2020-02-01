Carlow Gardaí investigating after house ransacked during burglary on the Pollerton Road
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a house on Pollerton Road.
The incident occurred between 8pm and 10.20pm on Tuesday, January 28.
The back door was forced open and the house was ransacked.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact them at their Carlow station.
