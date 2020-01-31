Popular Carlow gym installs heated chamber to deliver 'only class of its kind in the region'

Since opening their doors 18 months ago, the team in Empower Fitness have remained true to their vision – providing an inclusive gym environment that will empower their members to achieve their goals, whatever they are.

Their state of the art 9,150 sq ft facility off the O'Brien Road speaks to all who walk through the door through their provision of an incredible gym which is home to a vast range of state of the art equipment, experienced personal trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and a chartered physiotherapist.

And now, Empower Fitness have added something rather special – the only heated chamber in Carlow which will become the home to Hot Concept – The only class of its kind in the region.

Hot Concept is a 45-Minute-High Intensity Interval Class using each of the Concept2 ergs: the bike-erg, rower and skierg.

This full body cardiovascular workout runs in the specially designed Hot Concept Room – a heated chamber set to 35 degrees – essential in helping you burn those extra calories!

During the class, you can monitor your heart rate on the wall mounted smart TV using the Polar Optical Heart Rate System and with each class tracked on the Polar Flow App, you can measure your progress week after week.

The Hot Concept classes are led by Empower Personal trainers Sarah Alcock and Laura O’Donoghue known for their "no-nonsense with a sense of humour approach to training", who will motivate you in a fun, dynamic environment and welcome anyone committed to working hard and achieving lasting fitness results – regardless of your starting point.

Sarah and Laura are no pushovers though, so expect to be worked to your limit! Class sizes are limited to 12 people which means you will get the best out of your session – no more large format training and no hiding!

Hot Concept workouts will run 6 times a week and with ample free parking, showers and changing rooms, Hot Concept at Empower Fitness is something you an easily work into your schedule.

Who does this class suit?

Athletes

Fat loss

Training for a race or event

Improve aerobic capacity

Improve endurance and power

Improve sprint capacity

Beginners

Those who love an experience & a fun vibe

Essentials to note

Take it at your own pace

Towel and cold-water essential X 2

Dress lightly, you will sweat like never before!

Arrive in plenty of time

45 Minute High Intensity Interval Class using Concept2

Ski Erg, Rower and Bike Erg

Specially designed Hot Concept Room is heated to 35 degrees

Class Sizes are limited | Booking Essential

Mon & Wed 18:00 & 19:00

Tues & Thurs 10:00 & 20:00

Fri 18:00 Sat 10:00

Download the Glofox App

www.empowerfitness.ie | 087 738 2955

(off the O’Brien Road, Carlow)