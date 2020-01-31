PICTURE: 'A pure disgrace,' councillor outraged over car burnt out on Mount Leinster

"A pure disgrace," said Cllr Andy Gladney as he expressed his outrage after a car was burnt out on Mount Leinster recently.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Residents have contacted me saying they could hear them racing, one part of Sliabh Bán road is completely covered in tyre marks. Drink cans and bottles everywhere.

"I have reported the car to the Council and it's been removed. I have been onto the Council for some time now for metal ramps.

"This is not only unfair on the local residents who have to listen to this at 11pm at night, but it's so dangerous . It's time now the Council do something."