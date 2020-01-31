'Residents have just been forgotten about,' Carlow estate to be taken in charge by Council

"Residents have just been forgotten about," said Cllr Fergal Browne as his motion to begin the process of the Fairways Estate in Pollerton being taken in charge by the local authority was passed.

The motion was on the agenda at the January meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Browne said: "The residents have just been forgotten about. No one is in charge of the area, in some incidents, residents have had to fix the [street] lights.

"This estate needs to be taken in charge so that any issues that need to addressed can be rectified for the benefit of the residents living there.

"In particular ongoing issues with lighting need urgent attention and hopefully by starting the process to take the estate in charge these problems will be fixed."

Cllr Fintan Phelan said he welcomed the Council's commitment to maintaining the public lights going forward and he said: "Many parts of the estate were in complete darkness."

Cllr John Cassin also supported the motion and said residents were paying property tax and all they got was a "few measly bulbs".

Cllr Browne's motion was passed by a show of hands.