UPDATE: Two people hospitalised, one with serious injuries, following crash in Carlow
Major Carlow road to remain closed until further notice due to collision
Motorists be advised
Gardaí attended a road traffic collision on the N81 Tullow to Ballon Road in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 2.
A male and female were removed from the scene to St Luke's Hospital and it is believed the male has serious injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
The Tullow/Ballon Rd (N81) remains closed until further notice closed due to the collision.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
