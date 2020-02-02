UPDATE: Two people hospitalised, one with serious injuries, following crash in Carlow

Major Carlow road to remain closed until further notice due to collision

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Motorists be advised

Gardaí attended a road traffic collision on the N81 Tullow to Ballon Road in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 2.

A male and female were removed from the scene to St Luke's Hospital and it is believed the male has serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Tullow/Ballon Rd (N81) remains closed until further notice closed due to the collision.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.