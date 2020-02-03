Before and after pictures of dangerous stretch of Carlow road following works

A dangerous stretch of a Carlow road has been made safer by Council works.

Cllr Fergal Browne highlighted the works on social media and he said: "First job of 2020 done through Council discretionary fund following representation from residents of Brownshill Avenue.

"Thanks to Pat Supple Landscaping for doing a great job...hopefully the section of road will be safer for motorists, walkers and runners as a result."

Check out the before and after photos above or in his Facebook post below: