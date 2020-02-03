PROPERTY: Three apartments available to rent around Carlow for under €1,000 a month

Three apartments available to rent around Carlow for under €1,000 a month:

21 Ferrybank, Graiguecullen, Graiguecullen, Co. Carlow, R93 XP04

A second floor, two bed apartment, in an established development on the Leighlin Road. Constructed in 2003, the property is accessible through secure car park or security door.

It costs €900 a month. To view the full ad, click here.

Castle Oaks, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 P6Y9

Studio apartment to rent for €550 a month.

It's a bedsit in a family home.

To view the full ad, click here.

Apt 1 Church Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow

First let of this two bed apartment in Bagenalstown. Located in the heart of town it is within walking distance of all local amenities. The property can be let furnished or unfurnished.

It is available for €850 a month.

To view the full ad, click here.