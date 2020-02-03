Councillors warned over requests to treat additional roads during cold weather spells

Councillors have been warned by the local authority over requests to treat additional roads during cold weather spells.

Members were told that requests to treat additional roads, not included in the 2019/2020 Winter Maintenance Plan, "cannot be positively responded to due to significant knock-on effects".

The decision on the alteration of routes would impact on "resources and response times".

Since the commencement of the season in mid-October and up until the end of December, eleven weeks had elapsed where weather conditions resulted in 29 treatments using around 410 tonnes of salt.