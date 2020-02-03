Revealed: Carlow's local authority to spend almost €800,000 this year on street cleaning

Carlow County Council is to spend €795,222 this year on street cleaning, it has been revealed.

The expenditure is outlined in the local authority's budget for 2020 which has been approved by members.

The spending falls under Environmental Services.

Last year, Carlow Live revealed that the local authority spends over €100,000 per annum on hiring and maintaining one mechanical street sweeper for the Bagenalstown Municipal District.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by this website, the local authority provided details that there is one hired mechanical sweeper operating in the Bagenalstown Municipal District.

It operates in Bagenalstown five days a week and all villages within the MD area within the month.

The sweeper is hired not purchased and the annual cost of hire of the sweeper is €100,000 and maintenance costs are approximately €10,000 per annum.

The local authority spends over €66,000 per annum on hiring and maintaining three mechanical street sweepers for the Carlow Municipal District