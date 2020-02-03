'Woman getting into her car had to walk through water every day,' says Carlow councillor
'The small jobs are important...'
File photo
"A woman getting into her car had to walk through water every day," says Carlow councillor, Fergal Browne.
He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.
"There are 102 estates in Carlow Town and road sweeping and gullies are two issues that come up a lot.
"If we did two estates a week to be on top of things," he said.
Cllr Browne added: "There was a woman getting into her car and she had to walk through water every day.
"The gully was cleared afterwards and it made a huge difference to her."
"The small jobs are important," he told the meeting.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on