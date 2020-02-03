'Woman getting into her car had to walk through water every day,' says Carlow councillor

'The small jobs are important...'

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

"A woman getting into her car had to walk through water every day," says Carlow councillor, Fergal Browne. 

Read also: An Post investigation into 'serious situation' of undelivered post in parts of Carlow

He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

"There are 102 estates in Carlow Town and road sweeping and gullies are two issues that come up a lot. 

"If we did two estates a week to be on top of things," he said. 

Cllr Browne added: "There was a woman getting into her car and she had to walk through water every day. 

"The gully was cleared afterwards and it made a huge difference to her."

"The small jobs are important," he told the meeting. 