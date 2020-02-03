Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after attempted break with angle grinder at business premises

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an attempted break in at a business premises on Main Street, Ballon.

The incident occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, February 2.

Attempts were made to enter the premises via a rear steel door using an angle grinder, no entry was gained.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact them at the station in Ballon.