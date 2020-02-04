Planning lodged in Carlow for construction of solar farm development deemed 'incomplete'

Planning lodged in Carlow for the construction of a solar farm development has been deemed an "incomplete application".

Wexford Solar Ltd was the applicant and they were seeking a ten year permission for the erection and operation of a solar photovoltaic energy development at Johnstown, Bennekerry, Carlow.

The proposed development would consist of the erection and operation of a solar photovoltaic energy development which includes the erection of fixed solar panels on ground mounted frames, electrical transformer and inverter units.

The application also included distribution systems operator (DSO) sub-station, customer substation, underground cabling and ducting, storage containers, boundary fencing, security entrance gates, CCTV, internal access road and all associated ancillary activities.

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on March 25 however the application has since been "invalidated".