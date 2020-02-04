Walk in Carlow to commemorate those who have died because of Famine in the past

The annual Famine Walk will take place from the Agora in the Institute of Technology, Carlow to the Famine Graveyard on Green Road at 1pm on Wednesday, February 12.

The event is attended by staff and students from the IT as well as local school children and the general public.

The walk will commemorate those who have died because of Famine in the past and also reflect on the current situation in some parts of the world.

For more information contact Fr Martin at 059 917 5612.