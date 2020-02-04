'Businesses in Carlow are being screwed by insurance companies,' claims councillor

"Businesses in Carlow are being screwed by insurance companies," Cllr Adrienne Wallace has claimed.

She tabled a motion at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling for the Council to write to the next Taoiseach about setting up a public insurance company.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: "Profiteering is wrecking the industry. Businesses around Carlow are being screwed by insurance companies."

Cllr Wallace wants to "help stop the huge insurance costs being quoted to creches and other businesses by private insurance companies".

The motion stated: "That this Council write to the next Taoiseach to call for the establishment of a public insurance company to help stop the huge insurance costs being quoted to creches and other businesses by private insurance companies.

"The letter should make reference to the Central Bank report that highlights how some insurance premiums are up 42% even though claims have fallen.

"It should also reference the huge profits across the insurance sector while small and medium businesses have been forced to close because of unaffordable premium hikes."

The motion was passed by a show of hands.