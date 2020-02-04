'Caught up in barbed wire,' concerns over accessibility of lifebuoys on the River Barrow

Concerns have been expressed over the accessibility of lifebuoys on the River Barrow in Carlow Town. 

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the issue at the January meeting of Carlow County Council when she claimed she had seen lifebuoys "on the fence" on the River Barrow in Carlow Town and they "didn't look very accessible". 

"They're caught up in barbed wire in some places," she added as she called on the Council to look into the matter. 