Carlow school seeks planning permission for single storey extension for new staffroom

A Carlow school has sought planning permission for a single storey extension for a new staffroom.

St Laserian's School has made the application for the construction of a single storey extension to the front/side of the existing single storey school building incorporating a principal's office, deputy principal's office and staff room.

It will include internal alterations to provide staff W/Cs and an accessible W/C and all associated site works on the Old Dublin Road, Carlow.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on March 29.