Carlow companies urged to avail of support and mentoring to the value of over €4,000

A €4,000 opportunity for companies to realise Future Jobs Focus has been made available with the new Incrementum South East, an innovative scaling programme which will support 60 companies to make it happen in 2020.

The South East Local Enterprise Office Network of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, IT Carlow, South East BIC and the Ireland South East Office have identified the need for a business development programme that supports increased Export and Agile activity.

Incrementum South East is designed for companies who have completed the LEO supports services and who have not yet engaged with Enterprise Ireland’s advanced enterprise assistance.

Launching the programme was Michael McGuire from Mechanical Modular Solutions (MMS) who said: "The importance of taking time out of your business to work strategically on what’s important for future success is of paramount importance and I would encourage companies to take part in the Incrementum South East Programme.

"The support of the Local Enterprise Office has been invaluable to us and this, coupled with being located in the South East of Ireland, has offered us great enablers of opportunity."

Founded in 2016 by the company directors Michael McGuire and Alan Finan, MMS supply mechanical, electrical, engineering and specialist services in integrated prefabricated solutions to the construction and building industry.

They offer a complete pre-engineered solution and technical support from conception through to completion, offering a flexible and practical approach.

The modular prefabrication concept employed by MMS can be applied to significant building projects including hospitals, data centres, schools, colleges, hotels, office developments and residential buildings.

From design to supply, they surpass in quality, technical support, and cost control to deliver best practice solutions by continually implementing proven technologies and innovations throughout all aspects of their services.

Speaking about the programme, Pauline Hoctor, Senior Enterprise Development Officer said: "Incrementum South East aims to review the ambition, financial potential and scalability of participating companies and align them with development opportunities and training through the delivery of bespoke Export and Agile training and mentoring."

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "The Incrementum South East programme is a very exciting progressive development programme designed by the South East Local Enterprise Network to thrust a cohort of high potential Local Enterprise Office companies onto the next level of advanced support from Enterprise Ireland.

"This programme will provide the momentum for companies to evaluate their financial standing and identify those with the potential to invest in their Export or Agile activity to deliver sustainable, profitable growth."

During phase one of the programme 60 companies will undergo robust financial assessment to identify those who are financially robust enough to invest in scaling or have access to finance.

Following a management development day half the participants will progress onto phase two which will provide advanced Export or Agile training and mentoring.

Phase two will deliver bespoke strategic growth paths, and funding applications. The South East BIC will also support the programme by providing constructive objective advice and feedback for participating companies on their potential to scale.

The programme is heavily subsidised and offers support and mentoring to the value of over €4,000 for a programme fee of €150.

The Local Enterprise Offices will contact potential companies directly to discuss participation on the Incrementum South East Programme.