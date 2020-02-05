Council to spend almost €400,000 this year on maintenance and upkeep of graveyards
File photo
Carlow County Council is to spend almost €361,761 this year on the maintenance and upkeep of burial grounds around the Dolmen County.
The expenditure was outlined in the local authority's budget for 2020 which has been approved by members.
The spending falls under Environmental Services.
Meanwhile, the local authority has set aside €456,959 for the "safety of structures and places".
