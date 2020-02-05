'Expect weather warnings from Met Éireann over coming days,' as Storm Ciara approaches

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

Storm Ciara has now been named by the UK Met Office and she will bring severe gusts, heavy rain and high seas Sunday, according to www.carlowweather.com

Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, said: "Expect weather warnings from Met Éireann over the coming days.‬"