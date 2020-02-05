'Expect weather warnings from Met Éireann over coming days,' as Storm Ciara approaches
Be advised!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Storm Ciara has now been named by the UK Met Office and she will bring severe gusts, heavy rain and high seas Sunday, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, said: "Expect weather warnings from Met Éireann over the coming days."
#StormCiara which has been named by the UK Met Office will bring severe gusts, heavy rain and high seas Sunday. Expect weather warnings from @MetEireann over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/ZyoVLOnlFh— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 5, 2020
