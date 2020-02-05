JOBS ALERT: Applications are now open for a library assistant position in Carlow
Interested?
Carlow County Council Library Service operates from a central headquarters in Presentation Building, Carlow town and manages and supports a network of four branch libraries in Carlow, Tullow, Muinebheag and Borris.
A my open library service operates in Muinebheag library currently and work is progressing towards the provision of same in Borris library.
To view the job spec, click here.
