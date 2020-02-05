Revealed: Council removes around 70 general election posters over 'danger to the public'

Carlow County Council has removed around 70 general election posters so far during the 2020 campaign.

These are posters erected at locations that are a "danger to the public or to road traffic", the Council have said.

Posters are not permitted to be erected within 15m of the entry or exit to a roundabout and are not allowed on road regulatory signs.

Posters are also not to interfere with sight distance from any junction or entrance from a property. They are also prohibited on ESB poles.