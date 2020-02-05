Revealed: Council removes around 70 general election posters over 'danger to the public'

Thoughts?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Carlow County Council has removed around 70 general election posters so far during the 2020 campaign. 

Read also: 'People who throw out chewing gum don't look at signs,' says senior Council official

These are posters erected at locations that are a "danger to the public or to road traffic", the Council have said. 

Posters are not permitted to be erected within 15m of the entry or exit to a roundabout and are not allowed on road regulatory signs.

Posters are also not to interfere with sight distance from any junction or entrance from a property. They are also prohibited on ESB poles. 