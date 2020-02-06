'Houses out there are half built,' anger over condition of properties at estate in Carlow

"Houses out there are half built," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he expressed his anger over the condition of properties at Lime Grove estate in Palatine.

He was speaking at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District and said that the delays are "ludicrous" and he added: "Could we issue a Compulsory Purchase Order on the properties if the receiver isn't playing ball?"

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said the houses are "in the pipeline to be finished in the very near future".

"Things are very well advanced," he added.