Clonegal's Huntington Castle shortlisted for a prize at prestigious award ceremony

Clonegal's Huntington Castle has been shortlisted for a prize at a prestigious award ceremony.

From 5* hotels and cosy cafés to the finest country houses in the Emerald Isle, the shortlist for the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland has been announced.

Taking place on February 17 at the InterContinental Dublin, the Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.

Each shortlisted establishment has been independently assessed and recognised by Georgina Campbell and her team as being among the leading breakfast venues in Ireland.

Almost 40 names have been shortlisted across the 17 Award categories which include Irish Breakfast Menu of The Year, Irish Breakfast Food Awards, Ireland’s Best Brunch, Best Irish B&B Breakfast and Best Irish Breakfast at a 5-Star hotel.

The awards will be attended by leading representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations and with special guest, chef and author, Rachel Allen.

Now in their fourth year, The Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland are regarded as among the most important food awards in Ireland, due to their independent, anonymous assessment process and the industry standards they promote.

The shortlist excludes Brunch places, which will go to a public vote, and Ireland’s best Breakfast Menu.

• Carlow: Huntington Castle, Clonegal

• Clare: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg

• Clare: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch

• Clare:Sheedy’s Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin

• Cork: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff

• Cork: Good Day Deli, Cork City

• Cork: McCarthy’s Of Kanturk, Kanturk

• Cork: Lancaster Lodge, Cork City

• Derry: Ardtara Country House, Maghera

• Donegal: Danny Minnies Country House, Annagry

• Donegal: Filligans, Glenties

• Down: Hillsborough Cafe and Stableyard Tearooms, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

• Dublin: Stauntons on the Green

• Dublin: The Wilder Townhouse

• Dublin: The Commons at MoLI

• Fermanagh: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen

• Galway: The Quay House, Clifden

• Kerry: Heatons Guesthouse, Dingle

• Kerry: The Killeen House Hotel, Killarney

• Kerry: Quinlan’s Fish, Caherciveen

• Kildare: Cliff at Lyons in Celbridge

• Kilkenny: Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer

• Louth: Belview Eggs, Drogheda

• Mayo: Rua Cafe & Deli, Castlebar

• Mayo: Ashford Castle, Cong

• Tipperary: Ashley Park House, Nenagh

• Tipperary: The Apple Farm, Cahir

• Waterford: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan

• Wicklow: Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, Enniskerry