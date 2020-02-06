Site near Ballinkillen graveyard to be excavated for provision of up to 70 extra plots

A site near Ballinkillen graveyard is being excavated for the provision of up to 70 extra plots.

Members of Bagenalstown Municipal District were updated on the matter at their February meeting.

Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, said there are "very few plots, if any, available at the graveyard".

Cllr Tommy Kinsella welcomed the funding to carry out the works with between 60 and 70 plots expected to become available next year.

The proposed work involves bringing a rock breaker to remove large rocks in the upper side of the graveyard.

When the rocks are removed, this area will have to be filled with soil and allowed to settle for six to twelve months.

He added: "These works are essential as the graveyard is almost full."