IT Carlow's communications office shortlisted for a National Education Award

The skills and efforts of IT Carlow's communications team has been recognised nationally, following its shortlist for Best Marketing/Communications Team at the forthcoming Education Awards 2020.

The awards recognise excellence in the third-level education sector.

Since launching in 2017, the Education Awards is the platform for recognising, encouraging and celebrating excellence in the third-level education sector - both state and privately funded institutions - on the island of Ireland.

Award categories announced include: Excellence in Education; Best Research Project; Best Graduate Training Programme; Best Education Outreach Award and Business Collaboration Award.

The communications office at Institute of Technology Carlow comprises a seven-strong team whose remit includes media relations and publicity, advertising, design, publications, social media, video production and schools liaison outreach.

It engages with a multiplicity of newspapers, both national and regional, broadcasting organisations (radio and TV) and online platforms and provides content for video, web, social media, traditional and digital media and external and internal stakeholders and audiences.

Its work includes design, print and advertising and a busy schools liaison function.

Declan Doyle, Vice-President for Development and Research, said: "This nomination is richly deserved.

"The marketing and media communications landscape has changed dramatically and the past two years have been the busiest time in the history of Institute of Technology Carlow’s communications office.

"The most recent CAO campaigns ‘Start you Story featuring our students has been very well received by our applicants and their parents, and by guidance counsellors.

"The campaign, supported through advertising, social media and press releases, helps build and enhance a good and consistent profile for the Institute."

The winners will be announced at a dinner and award ceremony in Dublin on February 20 attended by hundreds of Ireland’s education leaders.