New scheme in Carlow for owners of vacant properties to improve window displays

Carlow County Council has announced details of the 2020 Streetscape Paint Schemes available in the Dolmen County.

The aim of the painting grant scheme is to encourage investment in and improve the character and appearance of areas in the County and to help instil pride and confidence in these communities.

This County Council initiative is in its 4th consecutive year and more than 47 buildings have benefitted from the Paint Grant Scheme in the previous four years.

The scheme operates on a Municipal District basis. This year a new scheme for Carlow Town is being introduced for owners of vacant premises to improve the window display and also a collective street grant where premises can apply in groups.

Speaking about the scheme, Helen Ryan, Economic Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office, said: "It is essential that our Towns & Villages are attractive places to visit if they are to succeed and thrive.

"This scheme aims to encourage investment in the visual appearance of this locations and to create a more attractive environment for residents, visitors, shoppers and businesses."

Applications are now open until February 28, 2020.

Completed application forms should be sent to the Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council, Enterprise House, O’Brien Road, Carlow.

For further information relating to the qualifying areas and application forms, click here.

Carlow Municipal District Paint Scheme 2020

The Paint Scheme will provide a grant of 80% of costs, but a minimum of 4 premises per street must apply together in order to be eligible. Streets will then be assessed against each other and the applications which make the most impact will be prioritised.

Carlow Municipal District Vacant Premises Paint Scheme 2020.

A Vacant Premises Paint Scheme is also available, where Carlow County Council will fund an artistic painting on the windows of vacant premises by a qualified artist to improve the look of the premises. The work will be 100% funded, and Carlow County Council will source the artists to do the work. Premises’ owners need only apply to the scheme and applications will be based on what will make the most impact for the Town.