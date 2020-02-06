Revealed: Carlow catering company could play its part in cooking for Kim Kardashian

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

Graiguecullen company the Catering Innovation Agency could soon play its part in cooking for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - should the pair decide to return to Laois. 

The Carlow company has added Ballyfin Demense to its customer list with the installation of an energy efficient commercial kitchen at the Laois resort.

The local business, headed by former Royal Hotel manager, Seamus Marnane and former Dolmen Hotel manager, Enda O’Donoghue, has an impressive customer list including Adare Manor, Langtons Kilkenny and Zuni Restaurant.

The hotel, which Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose for their 2014 honeymoon, is set on 614 acres of parkland and gardens. 