Concern over plans for a wind farm in Carlow with turbines 'higher than The Spire of Dublin'

Concerns have been expressed over plans for a wind farm in Carlow with turbines "higher than The Spire of Dublin".

Cllr Willie Quinn raised the issue at the February meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District and advised the Council that Coillte will be looking to develop a wind farm on lands at Kilbrannish that will have "the highest turbines ever built in the country".

A website for the project says Coillte are exploring the potential development of a renewable energy project at Croaghaun.

It is anticipated that planning permission will be sought for the project by June of this year.

Cllr Quinn said he is "astonished" at the size of the seven wind turbines that have been proposed and if they are developed they will stand tall at 600ft or 185 metres. The Spire of Dublin is 120 metres high.

"There are seven to go in and the sheer height of them. The size of the base will be colossal. Imagine the amount of soil that is going to have to be dug out. There could be a risk of landslides.

"We need to be ready when the planning application is lodged with the Council," Cllr Quinn added.

He said that a lot of Carlow residents are extremely concerned about this proposed wind farm and how it will impact on the beauty of the Blackstairs mountain range and the views from the Nine Stones and Mount Leinster.

Cllr Quinn has tabled a motion ahead of the full Council meeting on Monday which calls on the Council to invite Coillte and its consultants Fehily Timoney and Co to the March meeting of the local authority.

The purpose of the meeting would be to discuss the upcoming planning application for Croaghaun Wind Farm on the Blackstairs Mountains.

The motion states: "This planning application has not been lodged with Carlow County Council planning section. There are serious concerns regarding the tourism industry and also the local residents in the area.

"The proposed seven turbine wind farm will be the highest ever erected in Ireland and will stand at 182 metres in height, this is 60 metres higher than the spire in Dublin.

"As the bases for such structures would be very big, there are major concerns with regards to land slides into the future and also the major damage to the road structure with all the heavy construction vehicles that will be needed to construct this wind farm.

"This is public land and it is the public who should decide not Government agencies."