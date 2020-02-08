'Time to push it on,' calls to develop car park in rural Carlow delayed by 'legal issues'

"Time to be pushing it on," Cllr Willie Quinn has said as he called for the Council to develop the car park at Ballyellen after it was delayed by "legal issues".

The facility is "currently on hold due to legal issues", according to the local authority.

Speaking at a Bagenalstown Municipal District meeting in February, Cllr Quinn said it is "time to be pushing it on" as cars are parking on the road.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said: "We are making headway on that and there is a bit more progress being made, I can't say too much more."